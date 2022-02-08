 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk






Duchess Camilla performs first royal duty after ‘Queen Consort’ remarks

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla has resumed royal duties, her first after Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Queen Consort’ remarks on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Camilla visited a primary school in Bath, Somerset, in her first royal duty since the Queen made her ‘sincere wish’ public.

The official Twitter handle of the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall posted the photos of Camilla’s visit to the school.

Sharing the pictures, it was tweeted, “It’s great to be in Bath today to see the work of St John’s Foundation, a local Bath charity dating back to the 12th century.”

“The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of @stjohns1174, is at Roundhill Primary School to see the work they do to help children in need of extra support.”

In her message on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Queen Elizabeth announced that she wants Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

The Queen said that when Charles becomes monarch she hoped the British people would give him and Camilla "the same support that you have given me."

