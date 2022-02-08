 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana in 'Spencer' lands Oscar nomination

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Kristen Stewart landed her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer on Tuesday
Kristen Stewart landed her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'Spencer' on Tuesday

Kristen Stewart, who first found fame in the 2000’s megahit Twilight franchise, is now an Academy-award nominated actress after she landed her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

The Best Actress nomination comes as a surprise after Stewart was snubbed at both the SAG Awards and BAFTAs, however, her performance has been nominated at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

For her fans, however, the announcement did not come as much of a shock following intense awards season buzz right from when the Pablo Larraine directorial premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year.

Many took to Twitter and Instagram to share their happiness and excitement at Stewart’s nomination with one writing, “I was so excited when I saw this. Good for her. I'm happy she is finally getting recognized for her work.”

Yet another fan wrote, “This isn't her first Oscar-worthy performance by a long shot.”

Spencer follows Diana in 1991 during the Christmas holiday in Sandringham alongside estranged husband Prince Charles and their kids, during which she realises the extent of her failed marriage.

Nine actors, alongside Stewart, received their first-ever nomination on Tuesday including Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard, Ciarán Hinds for Belfast, Troy Kotsur for CODA, and The Power of the Dog’s Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, reported Deadline. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'

Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'
Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes

Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes
Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies

Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies
Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and William to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

Kate Middleton and William to get their dreamed gift from the Queen
Prince Charles to move to Buckingham Palace when becoming king

Prince Charles to move to Buckingham Palace when becoming king
Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen
Searches for 'Queen Kate Middleton' skyrocket after Queen's surprise announcement

Searches for 'Queen Kate Middleton' skyrocket after Queen's surprise announcement

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards
Michael Jackson biopic, approved by estate, in the works at Lionsgate

Michael Jackson biopic, approved by estate, in the works at Lionsgate
Kirstie Allsopp hits back at Piers Morgan calls him

Kirstie Allsopp hits back at Piers Morgan calls him "repulsive bully" over his comments

Latest

view all