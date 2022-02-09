Kate Middleton faces backlash over planned TV appearance

Some social media users are accusing Kate Middleton of attempting to "copy" Meghan Markle after William's wife announced to read children story.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed she would be the latest celebrity to make an appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Some fans have slammed Kate for allegedly "copying" Harry's wife, with one user wrote: "Meghan reads to children, so copy Kate does the same. sigh, please can the palace take her to one side and stop poor Kate from embarrassing the royal family like this".

Another user, appeared to be Meghan's fan, rudely wrote: "Meghan's copycat. But talentless."

Other users also expressed their anger as one responded by saying Kate had "taken advice from Meghan" who they claimed was "more successful on the PR front".

Meghan and Prince Harry have made numerous lucrative deals with global media companies, including Spotify and Netflix, since quitting teh royal jobs.

The Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly be reading 'The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark', by Jill Tomlinson, one of her favourite children's books.

The Duchess said she chose the book as it reflects this year's Children's Mental Health Week theme of Growing Together, which runs until Sunday (13 Feb).

Kate Middleton will be following a number of other high-profile celebrities who have appeared on the show, including Tom Hardy, Reese Witherspoon, Ed Sheeran, and even Dolly Parton.