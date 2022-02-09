 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton faces backlash over planned TV appearance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Kate Middleton faces backlash over planned TV appearance

Some social media users are accusing Kate Middleton of attempting to "copy" Meghan Markle after William's wife announced to read children story.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed she would be the latest celebrity to make an appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Some fans have slammed Kate for allegedly "copying" Harry's wife, with one user wrote: "Meghan reads to children, so copy Kate does the same. sigh, please can the palace take her to one side and stop poor Kate from embarrassing the royal family like this".

Another user, appeared to be Meghan's fan, rudely wrote: "Meghan's copycat. But talentless."

Other users also expressed their anger as one responded by saying Kate had "taken advice from Meghan" who they claimed was "more successful on the PR front".

Meghan and Prince Harry have made numerous lucrative deals with global media companies, including Spotify and Netflix, since quitting teh royal jobs.

The Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly be reading 'The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark', by Jill Tomlinson, one of her favourite children's books.

The Duchess said she chose the book as it reflects this year's Children's Mental Health Week theme of Growing Together, which runs until Sunday (13 Feb).

Kate Middleton will be following a number of other high-profile celebrities who have appeared on the show, including Tom Hardy, Reese Witherspoon, Ed Sheeran, and even Dolly Parton.

More From Entertainment:

'The Kardashians': New teaser of upcoming series breaks internet

'The Kardashians': New teaser of upcoming series breaks internet
Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover

Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover
Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'

Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'
Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes

Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes
Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies

Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies
Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and William to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

Kate Middleton and William to get their dreamed gift from the Queen
Prince Charles to move to Buckingham Palace when becoming king

Prince Charles to move to Buckingham Palace when becoming king
Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen
Searches for 'Queen Kate Middleton' skyrocket after Queen's surprise announcement

Searches for 'Queen Kate Middleton' skyrocket after Queen's surprise announcement

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards

Latest

view all