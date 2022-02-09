 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

MQM-P receives no signal to leave incumbent govt alliance: Faisal Sabzwari

By
JECJashan-e-Cricket

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Photo: GeoNews/SCREENGRAB/File
Photo: GeoNews/SCREENGRAB/File

  • Faisal Sabzwari says PTI led government should concentrate on performance.
  • He says due to rising inflation in the country, 80% of people want us to leave government alliance.
  • Senator says that incumbent government should not panic.

MQM-P senator Faisal Sabzwari advised the incumbent government not to panic, adding that his party has not received any signal yet to leave the PTI government, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News' Jashn-e-Cricket, Faisal Sabzwari said that the PTI-led government should focus on performance rather than get panicked.

"Due to rising inflation in the country, 80% of people want us to leave the government alliance," he added.

In response to a query, the Senator stated that the MQM-P has not yet received any warning it will quit the current government alliance.

Related items

It is worth noting that the MQM-P delegation led by party Deputy Convenor Amir Khan met PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed the current political situation, including other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said that people "want to get rid of the government as soon as possible."

He was of the view that issues should be resolved through dialogue and that all matters discussed with the PML-N leaders would be put before the party committee.

More From Pakistan:

CM Buzdar appoints UK doctor to lead Punjab Overseas Commission

CM Buzdar appoints UK doctor to lead Punjab Overseas Commission
Pakistan records highest COVID-19 death count in four months

Pakistan records highest COVID-19 death count in four months
FM Qureshi expresses trust in allies over opposition’s effort for vote of no-confidence

FM Qureshi expresses trust in allies over opposition’s effort for vote of no-confidence

TikTok partners with Zindagi Trust to create digital safety awareness

TikTok partners with Zindagi Trust to create digital safety awareness
Judicial magistrate Malir orders transfer of Nazim Jokhio murder case to ATC

Judicial magistrate Malir orders transfer of Nazim Jokhio murder case to ATC
Azad Kashmir: Locals kill leopard after it enters residential area

Azad Kashmir: Locals kill leopard after it enters residential area
NRSP, Google launch Internet Dost and Internet Zabardast event

NRSP, Google launch Internet Dost and Internet Zabardast event

Islamabad High Court suspends ECP's order of disqualifying Umar Amin Gandapur

Islamabad High Court suspends ECP's order of disqualifying Umar Amin Gandapur
PTI leader Shehryar Afridi mistakes PSL for KPL while praising Quetta Gladiators

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi mistakes PSL for KPL while praising Quetta Gladiators
Peshawar: Following instructions of fake aamil, pregnant woman hammers nail into her head

Peshawar: Following instructions of fake aamil, pregnant woman hammers nail into her head

Balochistan’s true potential shall be realised via comprehensive national effort: PM Imran Khan

Balochistan’s true potential shall be realised via comprehensive national effort: PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shahbaz Sharif

Imran Khan has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shahbaz Sharif

Latest

view all