MQM-P receives no signal to leave incumbent govt alliance: Faisal Sabzwari

MQM-P senator Faisal Sabzwari advised the incumbent government not to panic, adding that his party has not received any signal yet to leave the PTI government, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News' Jashn-e-Cricket, Faisal Sabzwari said that the PTI-led government should focus on performance rather than get panicked.

"Due to rising inflation in the country, 80% of people want us to leave the government alliance," he added.

In response to a query, the Senator stated that the MQM-P has not yet received any warning it will quit the current government alliance.

It is worth noting that the MQM-P delegation led by party Deputy Convenor Amir Khan met PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed the current political situation, including other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said that people "want to get rid of the government as soon as possible."

He was of the view that issues should be resolved through dialogue and that all matters discussed with the PML-N leaders would be put before the party committee.