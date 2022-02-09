 
entertainment
Queen carries THIS 'bizarre' item on trips after father King George's death

Queen Elizabeth II and others members of the royal family are required to carry a specially tailored pack whenever they embark on international trips.

Amongst the essentials that the 95-year-old is required to bring is also a mourning outfit 'in case' somebody passes away.

The royal protocol does not allow the monarch to travel without a black dress especially after her father King George VI's demise while she was in Kenya.

While she was not prepared to meet ministers on her way back from the country, she has ever since a black outfit with her, just so she does not seem ill-prepared. 

Daena Borrowman, marketing manager at jewellerybox said: “The Queen normally favours bold colours and prescribes them to her family because royals are meant to be easily distinguishable in a crowd.”

She added: “Tragedy delivered a life lesson, giving rise to a whole new travel protocol that applies to this date.”

