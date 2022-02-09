 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Kendall Jenner boyfriend Booker powers first-place Suns over Sixers

US reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges combined for 58 points and JaVale McGee provided much needed spark off the bench as the Phoenix Suns won their third-straight game with a 114-109 victory over Philadelphia.

Booker scored a game-high 35 points and Bridges finished with 23 as the NBA-leading Suns improved to 44-10 with 22 victories on the road in front of a crowd of 20,700 at Wells Fargo Center arena.

"Our goal is what everybody knows it is," coach Monty Williams said. "But our mission is to do stuff like we did tonight along the way."

Chris Paul had 16 points and 12 assists, McGee tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jae Crowder grabbed 14 rebounds for the Suns. Starting centre DeAndre Ayton also scored 10 points.

Phoenix had five players in double figures after having six players in double figures in a win over Chicago on Monday. (Web Desk/AFP)

