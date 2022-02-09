Prince Charles carries out first investitures after Queen Elizabeth’s ‘King’ remarks

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles carried out his first Investitures at Windsor Castle on Tuesday after Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee statement where she asked the Britons for supporting him and his wife when he becomes the King.



According to the Clarence House, the future king carried out Investitures at Windsor Castle yesterday.

He awarded cultural activist Ansel Wong a CBE for services to arts and culture.

Born in Trinidad, Ansel Wong moved to the UK in the 1960s. He helped to organise the Notting Hill Carnival for many years and is a member of the Windrush Commemoration Committee.

Chefs Margot and Fergus Henderson both received an OBE for services to the culinary arts.

The married couple have founded a number of restaurants in London.

Dr Nisreen Alwan was awarded an MBE for services to medicine and public health.

Dr Alwan has been heavily involved in the UK’s COVID-19 response and has campaigned for more awareness of long COVID.

For the unversed, in her statement on Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth had said, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”