Kanye West voices hope for ‘change’ in Black Future Month

Kanye West recently issued a speech highlighting his desire for Black Future Month and also referenced all the disparity that exists for African Americans in the current United States.

The star shared the video in a freestyle rap that he has shared to Instagram and it also includes a bunch of people wearing dark hoodies, in the background.

The rap expressed Kanye’s hopes for the future and made shocking revelations.

One of which illustrates, “America is made to enslave us, what they ever gave us we’d improve.”

“We didn’t show, it’s documented, now it’s cemented, Black future it’s time to invent it.”

He concluded the six-minute video by adding, “If Ye said it, you know that he meant it. There’s no more Black History Month, every February reminding us that we just barely can vote.”

Check it out below:







