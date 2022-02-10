 
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend questioned by police

Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas revealed that she was interrogated by police after after a suitcase was found in her London garden that was full of drugs, cash and car keys.

According to mailplus, Cressida, who is married to upmarket estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley, said, "It seemed to have come from the sky. Soon after, two policemen urgently knocked on my door. Confused, I invited them in, they hurriedly went to retrieve the bag. Inside was a load of money, drugs and keys belonging to expensive cars. They inquired if the items were mine. “Certainly not,” I said.’

She added, "That evening, the policemen returned and I was interviewed for an hour. Drug deals occur regularly on our street. They happen in a flash; a hand through a car window, bowed heads and hushed voices."

Prince Harry, who dated Cressida, is married to former American actress Meghan Markle. The couple is currently living in California after stepping down from their royal duties.

