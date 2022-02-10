 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt has unveiled the first song, titled Dholida, from her upcoming, highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi and she has managed to win hearts of her fans with her Garba moves.

Taking to her Instagram, the diva dropped the first look of herself, dancing her heart out as Gangubai, clad in a gorgeous white saree, performing on garba in busy backdrop of Kamathipura area.


Sharing the music video, the Raazi actress wrote in the cation, "An absolute dream come true to dance on SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’s music. My heart forever beats to #DHOLIDA"

The actress has truly rocked her never-before-seen avatar of a mafia queen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s drama film. Her fans could not help but laud her performance, dance and acting in the song.

The up-beat festive number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film that follows the real-life story of Gangubai, who was known as the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Bombay in the 60s.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles and is schedule to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive
Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone spills why her family finds it 'hard' to communicate with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone credits her ‘bold decisions’ to ‘cheerleader’ Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone credits her ‘bold decisions’ to ‘cheerleader’ Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt oozes charm in white saree with cat during ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions
Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment on Sussanne Khan's workout video

Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment on Sussanne Khan's workout video
Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother: ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’

Salman Khan shares loved up photo with mother: ‘Maa ki godh Jannat’
Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh
Deepika Padukone replies if she asked Ranveer Singh's 'permission' for Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone replies if she asked Ranveer Singh's 'permission' for Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month

Ananya Panday is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from next month
Shraddha Kapoor pays heart touching tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar : See post

Shraddha Kapoor pays heart touching tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar : See post
Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action-packed ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
Alia Bhatt makes jaws-drop in white silk saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt makes jaws-drop in white silk saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Latest

view all