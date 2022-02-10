Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt has unveiled the first song, titled Dholida, from her upcoming, highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi and she has managed to win hearts of her fans with her Garba moves.

Taking to her Instagram, the diva dropped the first look of herself, dancing her heart out as Gangubai, clad in a gorgeous white saree, performing on garba in busy backdrop of Kamathipura area.





Sharing the music video, the Raazi actress wrote in the cation, "An absolute dream come true to dance on SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’s music. My heart forever beats to #DHOLIDA"

The actress has truly rocked her never-before-seen avatar of a mafia queen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s drama film. Her fans could not help but laud her performance, dance and acting in the song.

The up-beat festive number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film that follows the real-life story of Gangubai, who was known as the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Bombay in the 60s.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles and is schedule to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.