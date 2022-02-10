 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer, after struggling with drug and alcohol consumption, is now focussing on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent his kids with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

According to People, a source spilled to the outlet, “(Armie's) main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and (ex-wife) Elizabeth (Chambers).”

The Death on the Nile actor, who shares a seven-year-old daughter Harper Grace and five-year-old son Ford Armand Doughlas with Chambers, is ‘effectively’ bringing up his kids, added the insider.

The source said, “They're co-parenting effectively and they're very much intertwined in each other's lives."

For those unversed, Vanity Fair in June revealed that the Call Me by Your Name actor took help for drug and alcohol issues after which his attorney told People that he has left the Florida rehab program in December.

It was also recently reported that the former couple is taking its time to slowly figure out things as the past year turned out to be difficult for Armie.

The publication quoted its source earlier this week, “They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first."

The ex-couple parted its ways in July 2020 after 10-year-long marriage. 

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California
Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU

Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU
Caitlyn Jenner visits Kylie Jenner's son, says 'everybody is doing great'

Caitlyn Jenner visits Kylie Jenner's son, says 'everybody is doing great'
Angelina Jolie delivers emotional speech at U.S. Capitol, presses for domestic violence law

Angelina Jolie delivers emotional speech at U.S. Capitol, presses for domestic violence law
Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note to mark 1 month since his death

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note to mark 1 month since his death
Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'

Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'
Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dogs interrupt her during her workout regime

Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dogs interrupt her during her workout regime
Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch

Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch
Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies

Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies
Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance

Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance
David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green divorce finalised 2 years after split

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green divorce finalised 2 years after split

Latest

view all