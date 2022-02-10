 
Meghan Markle son Archie could ONLY be 'Prince' after Queen's death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's elder offspring Archie can get an HRH Title when Prince Charles becomes King.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have titles of their own, their children are only called by their names, which makes Archie, only Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

However, when Charles gets the Crown, as per the 100-year-old rule laid by great grandfather King George V, things might take a turn for Meghan Markle's son.

In an issued a Letters Patent in 1917, Mirror reports: “In 1917, King George V ordered that only the grandchildren of the monarch would be entitled to use the style of prince or princess and HRH, the only exception to this order was that the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales would also be entitled to use the style HRH and Prince."

"This means that only Prince George - as a great-grandson of the monarch down the direct line of succession to the throne - was originally entitled to be a prince. He is the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales," adds Mirror.

"The Queen stepped in ahead of George's birth to issue a Letters Patent to ensure all the Cambridges' children would have fitting titles," reports the outlet.

