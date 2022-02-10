 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Hardy spat at Armie Hammer while vying for 'Mad Max: Fury Road': reports

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Tom Hardy spat at Armie Hammer while vying for Mad Max: Fury Road: reports
Tom Hardy spat at Armie Hammer while vying for 'Mad Max: Fury Road': reports 

Tom Hardy reportedly spat at Armie Hammer while vying for the role in Mad Max: Fury Road, reported a journalist Kyle Buchanan.

In a newly unveiled book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, Buchanan spilled the beans on intense competition between both the stars.

“Near the end of the process, Hardy emerged as a front-runner alongside Jeremy Renner and Armie Hammer,” reported the New York Times columnist.

“Hardy and Hammer even read together as part of their audition, and when Hardy gnashed his teeth and spat at his scene partner, Hammer told Miller that Hardy needed to be Max more than he did,” he added.

Todd Matthew Grossman, who handled the audition camera, told the columnist, “Jeremy and Armie were equally wonderful, but there was something about Tom in the room where it felt like that was Max, without a doubt.”

“He had that kind of suppressed emotional dryness that you’d find in a post-apocalypse and, buried underneath it, disdain for the world. There was this intensity that burned through the lens,” revealed the book, via excerpt obtained by Vulture.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez dresses up in a dreamy white wedding outfit for ‘Marry Me’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez dresses up in a dreamy white wedding outfit for ‘Marry Me’ premiere

Former ‘American Idol’ finalist charged after 'running over' man with truck

Former ‘American Idol’ finalist charged after 'running over' man with truck
Prince William 'looks uneasy' without Kate Middleton in solo trip to UAE

Prince William 'looks uneasy' without Kate Middleton in solo trip to UAE
Dolly Parton promises free college tuition for Dollywood employees

Dolly Parton promises free college tuition for Dollywood employees
Quentin Tarantino expecting second child with Israeli wife

Quentin Tarantino expecting second child with Israeli wife

Kanye West HINTS Julia Fox is matter of the past? Sparks split rumour

Kanye West HINTS Julia Fox is matter of the past? Sparks split rumour
Prince Andrew Drive residents demand name change amid sex allegations

Prince Andrew Drive residents demand name change amid sex allegations
Meghan Markle son Archie could ONLY be 'Prince' after Queen's death

Meghan Markle son Archie could ONLY be 'Prince' after Queen's death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden
Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California
Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU

Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU

Latest

view all