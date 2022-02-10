Quentin Tarantino expecting second child with Israeli wife

Quentin Tarantino is all set to be a father-of-two with his wife Daniella Pick expecting the couple’s second child

Quentin Tarantino is all set to be a father-of-two with his wife Daniella Pick expecting the couple’s second child together, the filmmaker’s rep confirmed to People.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning director and Daniella are already parents to a two-year-old son Leo, who they welcomed in February 2020.

In a rare candid chat with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show last year, Tarantino talked about being a dad to Leo and that his name was not, in fact, inspired by Hollywood A-Lister Leonardo DiCaprio.

“We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There's nothing wrong with that, but he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,” he revealed.

Tarantino first met wife Daniella in 2009, daughter of an Israeli singer, in Israel while promoting Inglorious Bastards. They were engaged by 2017 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in late 2018.