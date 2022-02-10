 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Quentin Tarantino expecting second child with Israeli wife

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Quentin Tarantino is all set to be a father-of-two with his wife Daniella Pick expecting the couple’s second child
Quentin Tarantino is all set to be a father-of-two with his wife Daniella Pick expecting the couple’s second child

Quentin Tarantino is all set to be a father-of-two with his wife Daniella Pick expecting the couple’s second child together, the filmmaker’s rep confirmed to People.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning director and Daniella are already parents to a two-year-old son Leo, who they welcomed in February 2020.

In a rare candid chat with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show last year, Tarantino talked about being a dad to Leo and that his name was not, in fact, inspired by Hollywood A-Lister Leonardo DiCaprio.

“We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There's nothing wrong with that, but he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,” he revealed.

Tarantino first met wife Daniella in 2009, daughter of an Israeli singer, in Israel while promoting Inglorious Bastards. They were engaged by 2017 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in late 2018. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19
Jennifer Lopez dresses up in a dreamy white wedding outfit for ‘Marry Me’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez dresses up in a dreamy white wedding outfit for ‘Marry Me’ premiere

Rihanna casts one-armed model for her brand, receives praise

Rihanna casts one-armed model for her brand, receives praise
Former ‘American Idol’ finalist charged after 'running over' man with truck

Former ‘American Idol’ finalist charged after 'running over' man with truck
Prince William 'looks uneasy' without Kate Middleton in solo trip to UAE

Prince William 'looks uneasy' without Kate Middleton in solo trip to UAE
Dolly Parton promises free college tuition for Dollywood employees

Dolly Parton promises free college tuition for Dollywood employees
Kanye West HINTS Julia Fox is matter of the past? Sparks split rumour

Kanye West HINTS Julia Fox is matter of the past? Sparks split rumour
Prince Andrew Drive residents demand name change amid sex allegations

Prince Andrew Drive residents demand name change amid sex allegations
Tom Hardy spat at Armie Hammer while vying for 'Mad Max: Fury Road': reports

Tom Hardy spat at Armie Hammer while vying for 'Mad Max: Fury Road': reports

Meghan Markle son Archie could ONLY be 'Prince' after Queen's death

Meghan Markle son Archie could ONLY be 'Prince' after Queen's death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden
Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers

Latest

view all