 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles 'clearly adores' daughter-in-law Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

File Footage 


While Prince Charles may not be very expressive about his feelings, it is said that the Prince of Wales “clearly adores” his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

This was made apparent to body language expert Judi James when Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and Kate visited The Prince’s Foundation training site for arts and culture.

It is also reported that Prince Charles had invited the Duchess of Cambridge due to her own interest in the creative arts.

Speaking to Express.co.uk Judi broke down the interaction from that day saying: "As well as her solo spots, we’ve also been reminded how well [Kate] works as part of a double act with William and also as part of a trio with Charles and Camilla.

"Despite being the family’s rising (or risen) star, Kate is always good at not eclipsing either Charles or William which, keeping in mind the Windsor male’s trait of preferring to be central to the spotlight, has managed to keep Kate both popular with the public and with her father-in-law, who clearly adores her."

"Kate drove her own path at the Trinity Buoy Wharf. Camilla kept very close to her husband, who led the group with some good-natured-looking jokes and pointing, but Kate walked and posed away from the couple as though to signify a very separate branch of the Firm.

"When she did join up, she chatted animatedly to Charles, using some confident illustrative gesticulation.

"He signalled a like-minded appreciation of the art they were viewing and their chat, as always, looked happy and relatively intense, suggesting strong bonds."

More From Entertainment:

Queen leaves fans in shock as she breaks decades old tradition

Queen leaves fans in shock as she breaks decades old tradition
Watch: BTS’s Jin, RM & V interrupt each other's interviews with hilarious remarks

Watch: BTS’s Jin, RM & V interrupt each other's interviews with hilarious remarks
Adele celebrates her BRITs win, lauds fellow winners and nominees

Adele celebrates her BRITs win, lauds fellow winners and nominees
Ireland Baldwin addresses ‘thoughtless’ comments in scathing clap back

Ireland Baldwin addresses ‘thoughtless’ comments in scathing clap back
Adele slammed for her vocal admission about ‘loving womanhood’

Adele slammed for her vocal admission about ‘loving womanhood’
Prince Harry vows to carry on Princess Diana's 'unfinished business'

Prince Harry vows to carry on Princess Diana's 'unfinished business'

Kim Kardashian all smiles with kids in latest shoot for Vogue

Kim Kardashian all smiles with kids in latest shoot for Vogue
Robert Pattinson recalls Suki Waterhouse kept on talking to 'The Batman' fan

Robert Pattinson recalls Suki Waterhouse kept on talking to 'The Batman' fan
Andrew Garfield is ‘available’ to sing ‘Miami’ with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars

Andrew Garfield is ‘available’ to sing ‘Miami’ with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars
Prince William set to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai as part of UAE visit

Prince William set to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai as part of UAE visit
Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19
Jennifer Lopez dresses up in a dreamy white wedding outfit for ‘Marry Me’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez dresses up in a dreamy white wedding outfit for ‘Marry Me’ premiere

Latest

view all