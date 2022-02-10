Prince Charles 'clearly adores' daughter-in-law Kate Middleton

File Footage





While Prince Charles may not be very expressive about his feelings, it is said that the Prince of Wales “clearly adores” his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

This was made apparent to body language expert Judi James when Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and Kate visited The Prince’s Foundation training site for arts and culture.

It is also reported that Prince Charles had invited the Duchess of Cambridge due to her own interest in the creative arts.

Speaking to Express.co.uk Judi broke down the interaction from that day saying: "As well as her solo spots, we’ve also been reminded how well [Kate] works as part of a double act with William and also as part of a trio with Charles and Camilla.

"Despite being the family’s rising (or risen) star, Kate is always good at not eclipsing either Charles or William which, keeping in mind the Windsor male’s trait of preferring to be central to the spotlight, has managed to keep Kate both popular with the public and with her father-in-law, who clearly adores her."

"Kate drove her own path at the Trinity Buoy Wharf. Camilla kept very close to her husband, who led the group with some good-natured-looking jokes and pointing, but Kate walked and posed away from the couple as though to signify a very separate branch of the Firm.

"When she did join up, she chatted animatedly to Charles, using some confident illustrative gesticulation.

"He signalled a like-minded appreciation of the art they were viewing and their chat, as always, looked happy and relatively intense, suggesting strong bonds."