Friday Feb 11 2022
Prince William greeted by royal fans at Dubai Expo

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Prince William greeted by royal fans at Dubai Expo

Duke of Cambridge Prince William was warmly greeted by the royal fans outside the UK pavilion during his visit to Dubai´s world Expo.

The official Twitter handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos and videos of Prince William’s visit to the Dubai expo, where the UK pavilion was marking a ‘national day’.

Prince William tweeted, “Reunited with some of the 2021 @Earthshotprize Winners and Finalists @expo2020dubai. It’s so great to see them here, showcasing their initiatives on a global scale again.”

He was also greeted by the royal fans outside the UK pavilion.

“So great to see everyone outside the UK Pavilion @expo2020dubai,” Prince William said while sharing the video.

He also discussed his Earthshot Prize, which rewards innovative solutions to environmental problems, and his United for Wildlife scheme with UAE officials.

