Piers Morgan shows concerns for Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles diagnosed with Covid

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has shared his concerns for Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus.



He took to Twitter and said, “Prince Charles testing positive for covid just 2 days after seeing the Queen is filling me with deep unease.”

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, his office said on Thursday.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating," said a message on the prince´s official Twitter page.

According to British media, the prince met the Queen in Windsor two days before testing positive.