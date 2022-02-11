Kangana Ranaut opens up on 27-year age gap between ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actors

Kangana Ranaut casted Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur as the lead actors in her debut production Tiku Weds Sheru which has been causing massive frenzy among movie lovers for the star's 27-year age gap.

Opening up on the same at a recent event, the Queen actor expressed that she was ‘warned’ before casting the actors but the pair seemed her well-suited for the storyline.

“Everyone warned me against casting them together but whatever the age gap is, it suits my story,” quoted Hindustan Times.

Referring to her super-hit film Tanu Weds Manu, Ranaut said that she hopes that the age difference between Kaur, 20, and Siddiqui, 47, will ensure the chemistry.

“So it was my belief that Avneet is the right person for this film,” she said.

“Her pairing with Nawaz sir will be a big hit, this is my feeling. But let’s see, the rest is in your hands,” added the Thalaivi actor.

The upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres before releasing on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.