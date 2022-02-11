 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut opens up on 27-year age gap between ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actors

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Kangana Ranaut opens up on 27-year age gap between ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actors
Kangana Ranaut opens up on 27-year age gap between ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actors

Kangana Ranaut casted Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur as the lead actors in her debut production Tiku Weds Sheru which has been causing massive frenzy among movie lovers for the star's 27-year age gap.

Opening up on the same at a recent event, the Queen actor expressed that she was ‘warned’ before casting the actors but the pair seemed her well-suited for the storyline.

“Everyone warned me against casting them together but whatever the age gap is, it suits my story,” quoted Hindustan Times.

Referring to her super-hit film Tanu Weds Manu, Ranaut said that she hopes that the age difference between Kaur, 20, and Siddiqui, 47, will ensure the chemistry. 

“So it was my belief that Avneet is the right person for this film,” she said.

“Her pairing with Nawaz sir will be a big hit, this is my feeling. But let’s see, the rest is in your hands,” added the Thalaivi actor.

The upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres before releasing on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt on wedding rumours: ‘Already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’

Alia Bhatt on wedding rumours: ‘Already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’
Aamir Liaquat: 'Fear only Allah, not your first wife before marrying again'

Aamir Liaquat: 'Fear only Allah, not your first wife before marrying again'
Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US

Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US
Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal

Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal
Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage

Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage
Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos

Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos
Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot

Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office
Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie: See

Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped physique in latest selfie: See
Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here

Yami Gautam promises 'shaking' thriller with 'A Thursday' trailer: Watch Here
Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project

Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project
Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt unveils festive track ‘Dholida’ from SLB’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Latest

view all