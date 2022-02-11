 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian dropped phone in the Carribean to be with Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Kim Kardashian dropped phone in the Carribean to be with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian dropped phone in the Carribean to be with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian drowned her worries in the Caribbean after dropping cell phone during Pete Davidson romantic getaway.

The 41-year-old told Vogue that she later had to change her number so that her family and friends would not find it rude that she had not responded to their messages.

"I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, "We're on f***ing vacation. We haven't been on vacation in a long time."

"And then they threw their phones in the ocean. I was like, "What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?"'

This explains why Kanye West said Kim was unreachable ahead of daughter Chicago's birthday party.

West got her new contact information from Larry Jackson, the boyfriend of Kardashian's former assistant Steph Shepherd.  

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell tests positive for COVID-19 following bike accident

Simon Cowell tests positive for COVID-19 following bike accident
Shakira sets internet ablaze as she joins ‘That's Not My Name' trend, watch reel

Shakira sets internet ablaze as she joins ‘That's Not My Name' trend, watch reel
Julia Roberts celebrates her niece Emma Roberts’ birthday with a fun video

Julia Roberts celebrates her niece Emma Roberts’ birthday with a fun video

Matthew Perry to discuss 'the big terrible' tragedy in upcoming autobiography

Matthew Perry to discuss 'the big terrible' tragedy in upcoming autobiography
Prince William’s photo with Dubai police car goes viral

Prince William’s photo with Dubai police car goes viral
Ashley Graham reveals names of twin baby boys, shows them off on Instagram

Ashley Graham reveals names of twin baby boys, shows them off on Instagram
Adele under fire after ‘I love being woman’ speech during BRITS

Adele under fire after ‘I love being woman’ speech during BRITS
Piers Morgan shows concerns for Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles diagnosed with Covid

Piers Morgan shows concerns for Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles diagnosed with Covid
Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade
Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral

Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch

Latest

view all