Friday Feb 11 2022
Kubra Khan has hilarious reply to whether she'll opt for arranged marriage: Read

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Kubra Khan had a run reply to a fan who asked her if she would ever go for an arranged marriage
Film and TV star Kubra Khan thinks she might have to settle for an arranged marriage if her current relationship status is anything to go by.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actress had a hilarious reply to a fan’s query on her personal Instagram in which the user asked her, “Would you ever go for an arranged marriage?”

Kubra chose to reply to the fan with a fun jibe, writing, “Jo halaat hain lagta hai uspe hi jana hai behtar hai behan (Looking at the current situation, it seems like the best option sister).”

Her response was reshared by various online portals, with fans responding in an equally hilarious way, with one user writing, “Situation is of not getting married at all!” and others leaving numerus laughing emojis in the comment sections.

