Friday Feb 11 2022
Prince Harry dubbed 'grand-master chess player' for 'calculative' appearance

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Prince Harry has been dubbed a “grand-master chess player” as he seemingly makes calculated moves in his public appearances.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Duke of Sussex’s most recent appearance, where he promoted HIV Testing Week, has a much deeper motive than what meets the eye.

Speaking to The Express, she said that Prince Harry seemingly intentionally wanted to evoke the memory of his late mother Princess Diana, who has worked immensely for HIV campaigns.

She said: “Looking like a grand-master chess player who has been planning his next move, Harry evokes the memory of Diana here, the woman who might once have been the next Queen, as a ‘check-mate’ to place her firmly in the public consciousness again just as Camilla was put formally into position as Queen-in-waiting.

“Who could blame him if this was deliberate?

“His undying fondness for his mother is visible in the way his features soften when he talks about her and his eye expression looks loving and reflective.

“He is re-stating his claim in terms of carrying on her good work by saying he feels ‘obligated’."

