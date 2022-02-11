 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Dave Chappelle slams media reports accusing him of killing affordable housing

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Dave Chappelle slams media reports accusing him of killing affordable housing
Dave Chappelle slams media reports accusing him of killing affordable housing

Dave Chappelle has responded to recent media reports accusing him of killing an affordable housing plan in a small town Yellow Springs, Ohio, the USA.

The well-known comedian landed in hot waters for his remarks opposing the development plan at village council meeting. His threats to withdraw his millions of dollars if the proposal is moved ahead, went viral on social media.

Surrounded by massive outrage by people, the TV personality’s publicist Carla Sims extended a statement in this regard.

“Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing,” the rep slammed media reports, while adding, “Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing.”

Sims clarified, “Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the village.'

“The whole development deal, cloaked as an affordable housing plan, is anything but affordable. Three out of 143 lots would have been for 'future' affordable housing,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston turns 53, a look at the diva’s best style moments

Jennifer Aniston turns 53, a look at the diva’s best style moments
How to be a TikTok music megastar

How to be a TikTok music megastar
Life inside Kylie Jenner’s life as newborn mom unveiled: ‘Stormi’s excited!’

Life inside Kylie Jenner’s life as newborn mom unveiled: ‘Stormi’s excited!’
Britney Spears recalls family’s abusive practices, thought she had cancer

Britney Spears recalls family’s abusive practices, thought she had cancer
Queen told Prince Harry, Prince William she won't 'tolerate' divorce

Queen told Prince Harry, Prince William she won't 'tolerate' divorce

Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are not fake, confirms 'Deadpool' creator

Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are not fake, confirms 'Deadpool' creator
Duchess Camilla continues her royal duties as Prince Charles gets Covid

Duchess Camilla continues her royal duties as Prince Charles gets Covid
Prince Harry dubbed 'grand-master chess player' for 'calculative' appearance

Prince Harry dubbed 'grand-master chess player' for 'calculative' appearance
Sony acquires Tom Hanks starrer ‘A Man Called Otto’ for THIS whopping sum

Sony acquires Tom Hanks starrer ‘A Man Called Otto’ for THIS whopping sum
Berlin Film Festival opens with strict COVID-19 restrictions

Berlin Film Festival opens with strict COVID-19 restrictions
From Spider-Man to Nathan Drake: Tom Holland on the hunt in ‘Uncharted’

From Spider-Man to Nathan Drake: Tom Holland on the hunt in ‘Uncharted’
Adele reveals she’s planning a baby with Rich Paul next year

Adele reveals she’s planning a baby with Rich Paul next year

Latest

view all