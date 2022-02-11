Jennifer Aniston turns 53, a look at the diva’s best style moments

 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her 53rd birthday today (on Feb. 11) and the starlet is ageing like a fine wine.

The actress, who rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends, that was on air from 1994 to 2004, has been besting her career’s highest peak with her latest projects.

Jennifer Aniston in Friends
Jennifer Aniston in 'Friends'

Not just being an amazing actress, but the Morning Show starlet also holds the title of being a style icon over the years for her stunning fashion statement.

On Jennifer Aniston’s birthday, lets take a look back at the actress' most iconic fashion moments over the year.

at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards
at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards
at an event in Paris in 2017
at an event in Paris in 2017
at the 2013 Oscars red carpet
at the 2013 Oscars red carpet
at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscars party
at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscars party
at the 2004 Emmy Awards
at the 2004 Emmy Awards


