Jennifer Aniston turns 53, a look at the diva’s best style moments

Friday Feb 11, 2022
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her 53rd birthday today (on Feb. 11) and the starlet is ageing like a fine wine.
The actress, who rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends, that was on air from 1994 to 2004, has been besting her career’s highest peak with her latest projects.
Not just being an amazing actress, but the Morning Show starlet also holds the title of being a style icon over the years for her stunning fashion statement.
On Jennifer Aniston’s birthday, lets take a look back at the actress' most iconic fashion moments over the year.