Friday Feb 11 2022
The Chainsmokers fawn over new MV ‘High’: ‘Had so much fun making music!’

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Chainsmokers gush over all the fun they had making music in celebration of their newly released single titled High.

Drew Taggart highlighted the group’s plans and intentions for the fourth full-length album while speaking to People magazine in a recent and candid chat.

They started off by detailing the entire process and even pumped fans up for what’s to come with their new releases.

Taggart was the first to chime in and was quoted saying, "Our fourth album is done now. There's so much stuff coming. It's really, really exciting."

Check it out below:

He also dropped details of their “genre-less" single High and admitted that it’s "just the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to what fans should expect from their upcoming drop.

He even went on to address the slightly less traditional decision and explained, "I know, traditionally, we've put out songs single by single, but we're doing an actual proper album rollout this time, which is really fun and exciting and [something] we've never done before. There's so many things surrounding it that we just can't wait to get into."

