Saturday Feb 12 2022
Video: When Queen Elizabeth was asked to take off her tiara

Video: When Queen Elizabeth was asked to take off her tiara

Omid Scobie, the author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography "Finding Freedom", on Friday shared a throwback video of Queen Elizabeth.

The video shows American portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz asking the British monarch to take off her tiara.

Taking to Twitter, the author and journalist, shared the video with caption,  "Remembering the iconic moment (in 2007) when Annie Leibovitz told the Queen to take off her tiara so the Garter robe would look "less dressy". Always game, HMTQ ended up agreeing!."

Annie Leibovitz is best known for her engaging portraits, particularly of celebrities, which often feature subjects in intimate settings and poses.

