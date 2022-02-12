Woman called Kate Middleton oversaw Prince William's visit to Dubai for UK National Day

 
Prince William on Thursday visited the United Arab Emirates in his first official visit to the country.

The Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative was launched as William visited a mangrove reserve in the capital Abu Dhabi, aiming to make the emirate a research centre for the coastal plant.

William also visited ports giant DP World's Jebel Ali Port in Dubai to highlight his United for Wildlife campaign against the illegal wildlife trade.

The Duke of Cambridge then headed to the Expo 2020 world fair where he promoted his Earthshot environmental award and visited the UK's pavilion that marked  ‘National Day.’

His wife Kate Middleton did not accompany him to Dubai but another Kate Middleton was there to welcome the Duke.

According to senior British journalist Richard Den, "Lead Senior Manager in charge of Prince William's visit to Dubai for UK National Day at Expo 2020 is called Kate Middleton."

He then shared a screenshot of Kate's introduction where she introduced herself and talked about her responsibilities.


