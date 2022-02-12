Ghulam Nabi Memon re-appointed Karachi police chief as crimes spiral out of control

Karachi police chief IG Ghulam Nabi Memon. Photo:File

In view of escalating street crime in the country's largest metropolitan area, the Sindh government has reappointed former Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to the post on Friday, The News reported.

Officials said that a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah a few days ago had reviewed in detail several policing related issues, including the reactivation of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and spiralling street crime. The meeting agreed to appoint Memon again as Karachi's police chief because it believed law and order had been restored during his time as the city's additional IG.

In this regard, the Sindh chief secretary issued a notification on Friday announcing transfers and postings of Additional IGs based in Karachi, including the Karachi police chief. The order states that Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, a Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21) officer previously assigned as Special Branch's Additional IG, has been transferred and appointed as the Karachi police's Additional IG with immediate effect, replacing Additional IG Imran Yaqoob Minhas.



Additional IG Minhas was transferred from the post of the Karachi police chief to the post of the CTD Additional IG. Meanwhile, Additional IG Javed Akhtar Odho, who was serving as the research and development Additional IG, was transferred and posted as the Special Branch Additional IG, replacing Memon.

The newly appointed Karachi Additional IG is an experienced officer who has served in key positions. During the last 10 years, he also served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in several key positions. In 2019, he was appointed as the Karachi police chief.

Earlier, he served as the Malir SSP, District Larkana SSP, ADIG establishment Karachi, additional secretary to the Sindh chief minister, director of enquiries, Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh, ADIG operations Karachi, DPO Hyderabad, DIG South Range, and DIG Headquarters, Central Police Office Karachi.

Speaking to The News, Additional IG Memon said his priorities included curbing the menace of street crime in the city and ensuring the self-respect of every citizen. He remarked that citizens usually had to face difficulties in registering complaints, and when their complaints were lodged, often no outcome came.

He said he wanted to create a mechanism to help create a good picture of the police so that citizens would not hesitate while approaching police stations to register their complaints. The new city police chief also stated that he intended to revive model police stations in the city. He added that he would meet with the general public and hear their issues. In addition, he wants to make changes to the investigation branch because if the investigation department is weak, cases won't be pursued well, which will help criminals.