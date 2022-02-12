 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton have THIS strict rule for their kids

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton have THIS strict rule for their kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always ensured that they take care of their kids to the best of their ability.

From taking their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to outdoor adventures to providing them with normal schooling, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared how they want to give their kids a regular childhood.

Part of their hands-on parenting includes rules that their kids are expected to follow which, in particular, shouting is completely "off limits".

However, in the event that it does happen the parents make sure to deal with the situation calmly. 

A source told The Sun: "Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

"There’s no ’naughty step’ but there is a ‘chat sofa’.

"Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him 'bright red'

Princess Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him 'bright red'
Tom Holland dishes his 'Peaky Blinders' epic fail audition

Tom Holland dishes his 'Peaky Blinders' epic fail audition
Kim Kardashian looking after her 'crown' as Kanye West drama escalates

Kim Kardashian looking after her 'crown' as Kanye West drama escalates
Tom Cruise in trouble for splashing £290million for 'Mission Impossible', bosses worry

Tom Cruise in trouble for splashing £290million for 'Mission Impossible', bosses worry
SEVENTEEN singer Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19, HOSHI isolates too

SEVENTEEN singer Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19, HOSHI isolates too
Kylie Jenner announces 'unique' name of baby boy, lives up to reputation

Kylie Jenner announces 'unique' name of baby boy, lives up to reputation
Kate Middleton 'changed' accent to sound more regal in public

Kate Middleton 'changed' accent to sound more regal in public
Isla Fisher calls Jennifer Aniston 'sweetest and kindest landlady'

Isla Fisher calls Jennifer Aniston 'sweetest and kindest landlady'

Billie Eilish hits 100 million followers on Instagram

Billie Eilish hits 100 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp's new film 'Minamata' hits US cinemas

Johnny Depp's new film 'Minamata' hits US cinemas

Woman called Kate Middleton oversaw Prince William's visit to Dubai for UK National Day

Woman called Kate Middleton oversaw Prince William's visit to Dubai for UK National Day
Video: When Queen Elizabeth was asked to take off her tiara

Video: When Queen Elizabeth was asked to take off her tiara

Latest

view all