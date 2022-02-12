 
Princess Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him 'bright red'

Princess Diana was said to have left her son Prince William “bright red” when she gave him a risqué surprise for his birthday.

The family’s former head chef Darren McGrady spoke to Hello! sharing that the late Princess of Wales had a special cake for the Duke of Cambridge waiting for him to which upon looking at it he became very embarrassed.

He said: “I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator.

“Opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of [expletive] I've ever seen in my life.

“The Princess had ordered a [expletive] cake for William's 13th birthday.

“William just went bright-red.”

While Prince William was visibly flushed The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry loved it and that Diana wanted one herself.

The former chef added that Diana loved pranking people including her kids.

He said: “The Princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way.

“In a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke – which usually got me.”

