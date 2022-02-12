Megan Fox thinks ex-husband Brian Austin Green having another baby is 'great'

Megan Fox is "very happy" for ex-husband Brian Austin Green set to become a father once again.

Brian, who is currently dating Sharna Burgess, announced their pregnancy in February while flaunting beach photos.

An insider tells E! that Megan had an idea about the news, hinting that she "wasn't surprised."

"Brian is a devoted dad and will be great with a new baby," adds the source.

"She's happy for her kids that they will be getting a new sibling," the source shares. "And knows they are excited about it. She wishes Brian the best and thinks it's a great thing."



Megan shares three sons together: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 with Brian and is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

