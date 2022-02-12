 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox thinks ex-husband Brian Austin Green having another baby is 'great'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Megan Fox thinks ex-husband Brian Austin Green having another baby is great
Megan Fox thinks ex-husband Brian Austin Green having another baby is 'great'

Megan Fox is "very happy" for ex-husband Brian Austin Green set to become a father once again.

Brian, who is currently dating Sharna Burgess, announced their pregnancy in February while flaunting beach photos.

An insider tells E! that Megan had an idea about the news, hinting that she "wasn't surprised." 

 "Brian is a devoted dad and will be great with a new baby," adds the source.

 "She's happy for her kids that they will be getting a new sibling," the source shares. "And knows they are excited about it. She wishes Brian the best and thinks it's a great thing."

Megan shares three sons together: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 with Brian and is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu

Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu
Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See

Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See
Princess Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him 'bright red'

Princess Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him 'bright red'
Tom Holland dishes his 'Peaky Blinders' epic fail audition

Tom Holland dishes his 'Peaky Blinders' epic fail audition
Kim Kardashian looking after her 'crown' as Kanye West drama escalates

Kim Kardashian looking after her 'crown' as Kanye West drama escalates
Tom Cruise in trouble for splashing £290million for 'Mission Impossible', bosses worry

Tom Cruise in trouble for splashing £290million for 'Mission Impossible', bosses worry
SEVENTEEN singer Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19, HOSHI isolates too

SEVENTEEN singer Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19, HOSHI isolates too
Prince William, Kate Middleton have THIS strict rule for their kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton have THIS strict rule for their kids
Kylie Jenner announces 'unique' name of baby boy, lives up to reputation

Kylie Jenner announces 'unique' name of baby boy, lives up to reputation
Kate Middleton 'changed' accent to sound more regal in public

Kate Middleton 'changed' accent to sound more regal in public
Isla Fisher calls Jennifer Aniston 'sweetest and kindest landlady'

Isla Fisher calls Jennifer Aniston 'sweetest and kindest landlady'

Sharmila Farooqui refuses to end feud with Nadia Khan unless she apologises

Sharmila Farooqui refuses to end feud with Nadia Khan unless she apologises

Latest

view all