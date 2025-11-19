 
Geo News

Ariana Grande reveals why she always holds Cynthia Erivo's hand in public

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo answers the age old question for the very first time: ‘Why are you two always holding hands’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Ariana Grande finally reveals why she opts to always hold Cynthia Erivo’s hand

Cynthia Erivo’s friendship with Ariana Grande is pretty well photographed at this point but recently the Glinda actor even came forward to reveal just why she does this.

The conversation in question happened between her and Amy Poehler on the podcast Good Hang.

To the question Grande got straight to the point and didn’t miss a beat when she admitted she’s “always holding a hand, always squeezing something”.

However, that was not all because Grande also offered a bit more insight into their bond and how that gets taken care of amid their personal life.

In her own words she admits they “worked hard to maintain” it, with regular check ins as well because “we’re both so busy but do our best to stay connected in that way and to take care of each other so we can honor the project as much as humanly possible.”

