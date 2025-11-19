Nicki Minaj moves public with heartfelt United Nations speech

Nicki Minaj delivers speech at United Nations for persecution of Christians in Nigeria

Nicki Minaj addressed the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria and called for “urgent action” to be taken.

On the invitation of U.S. Ambassador Michael Waltz, the Super Bass hitmaker made an appearance at the United Nations (U.N.) Headquarters in New York City.

Addressing attendees, Nicki began her speech by thanking U.S. President Donald Trump for highlighting claims of religious violence in the West African nation.

"I would like to thank President Trump for prioritising this issue and his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria, to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to express their natural right to freedom of religion or belief," she stated.

Nicki went on to explain that people "don't have to share the same beliefs to respect each other" and their personal beliefs.

"Music has taken me around the globe. I have seen how people, no matter their language, culture or religion, come alive when they hear a song that touches their soul," the 42-year-old added.

She continued, "Religious freedom means we all can sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live, and what we believe. But today, faith is under attack in way too many places."

In addition, Nicki begged authorities to take "urgent action" on the topic.

"Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly simply because of how they pray," she shared.

And to conclude, Nicki insisted she wasn't interested in "taking sides" or "dividing people".

"It is about uniting humanity," the Pink Friday star emphasized before concluding with the statement: "It's about what I've always stood for my entire career, and I will continue to stand for that for the rest of my life."