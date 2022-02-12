 
Tom Holland says 'You’re doing super' to Tati Gabrielle via text through Zendaya

Zendaya texted Tati Gabrielle while she was filming for Uncharted! 

The 25-year-old passed on a message from beau Tom Holland, telling the YOU star that she is doing "super."

Gabrielle talked about her friendship with Euphoria star Zendaya in an interview with Glamour.

She said, "I grew up with Zendaya! We went to school together." They both went to Oakland School for Arts in Oakland, California.

"Tom was texting her while we were filming and then she texts me — it was like, 'Hey, he says you're doing super-awesome! Sending love!' ", added the 26 years old actress.

She talked about her experience working with co-actor Tom Holland says, “He's very silly, very goofy, very funny."

Tati Gabrielle plays ruthless mercenary Braddock in Uncharted, which is her debut role alongside Tom Holland playing Nathan Drake. She describes her experience as ‘really nerve-wracking’ in the movie.

