Saturday Feb 12 2022
Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer

Chris Pratt posted the first Jurassic World Dominion trailer on his social media!

The actor turned to his Instagram to officially drop the clip, garnering praises from friends and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

She wrote, “Ride that horse hunny go!”

The actor plays a Velociraptor trainer, Owen Grady, alongside Bryce Dallas as Claire Dearing.

The Passengers actor captioned the trailer saying, “I’m trying to find something clever to say. But… for once I’m speechless.”

Jurassic World Dominion is the third film of the Jurassic World series and the sixth installment of the Jurrasic Park franchise.

Pratt and Dallas will be sharing the screen with Jeff Goldblum who’ll reprise his original role as Ian Malcolm with Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill as Alan Grant.

The movie will hit theaters on 10th June 2022.

