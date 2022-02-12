 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Prince Charles loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu

While Prince Charles may call his wife Camilla some sweet pet names, one of them is surprisingly not in English.

During a speech celebrating the British Asian Trust with 350 guests in the audience, the Prince of Wales notably called his wife ‘my mehbooba’ which is an Urdu word that translates to ‘my beloved’.

"I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehbooba and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust," he said.

"Since then, across the globe, there has been terrible loss of life from this dreadful pandemic and we have especially seen the devastating impact throughout South Asia."

However right after the event, having physically interacted with attendees, the Prince of Wales tested positive for Covid-19. 

