Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’

American actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore often treats fans with her adorable clicks from her work and personal life.

The Charlie’s Angels starlet, who is an animal lover, turned to her Instagram on Friday and dropped an adorable picture with two tiny dogs.

Sharing the secrets of happiness, the Wedding Singer actress, 46, posted a picture of herself, cradling two cute puppies while getting ready on the sets of her show.

She captioned the post, "Happiness is having a puppy in each hand and having my hair done with #FlowerHairtools"





In the photo, the Miss You Already actress, dressed in a bright pink, long-sleeve blouse, paired with a necktie bow and a full, red skirt, looks happy while holding the puppies in her hands.

Earlier in January, the 50 First Dates actress reached the 15m followers milestone on Instagram. She dropped an adorable video with her dog as she celebrated the new number of fans on social media.







