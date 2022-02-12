Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit: Watch

Prince William, second in line to the British throne, on Saturday shared the highlights from his recent visit to UAE.



The Duke of Cambridge shared the highlights on the official YouTube channel of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with caption: “UAE Visit - Jubail Mangroves, Dubai Expo and more”.

Kensington Palace said it is the Duke of Cambridge's first official visit to the UAE.

In the details of the video, the prince wrote, “A wonderful day in the UAE! From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day at the Dubai Expo - it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation.”

Prince William also met with Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum at Dubai´s Expo site.

