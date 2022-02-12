 
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Wells Fargo offers to release bill payments amid ongoing suit over her 'sanity'

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Wells Fargo bank offers to release payments to Wendy William’s monthly bills and expenses amid their ongoing lawsuit to determine if she is of sane mind and not being financially exploited.

The offer has been issued in court and according to documents obtained by Radar, the bank has offered to cover all the daytime host’s bills, including her employee payroll and mortgage, without unfreezing her bank accounts.

The bank’s statement reads, "open to arranging with [Wendy's] counsel to release funds directly to the creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities, and the like."

However, they have also requested that a guardian be appointed for the monthly payments while courts work to determine whether Williams is being exploited by those around her.

This offer comes just days after Williams accused the bank of causing “imminent and irreparable financial damage” with their decision to freeze all her liquid assets.

At the time she also admitted, "For more than two weeks, Wells Fargo has repeatedly denied my requests to access my financial assets, which total over several million dollars."

