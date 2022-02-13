Kanye West 'speaks in Billie Eilish' language as he announces to keep Kid Cudi off 'Donda 2'

Kanye West on Saturday said Kid Cudi will not appear on his album ‘Donda 2’ over his friendship with Pete Davidson, the SNL comedian who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, Kanye shared a handwritten note that read, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” “You know who” appears to refer to Davidson, who is in a relationship with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.



“We all speak in Billie language now,” the note added– a reference to Billie Eilish, who West recently called on to apologise to Travis Scott after he thought she had dissed the Houston rapper onstage.

