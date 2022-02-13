 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Juliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed in an instant

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Juliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed in an instant

They’ve been together for years, their marriage is harmonious and fulfilling. She is successful, he is content. Until one day an ex appears and everything is destroyed in an instant.

The premise of “Both Sides of the Blade,” which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday, may not be entirely original, but for director Claire Denis, her film is distinguished by its adult, unflinching approach to a menage-a-trois and a refusal to apportion blame.

“That was the film’s angle,” she told a news conference. “We weren’t going to judge them. We weren’t going to reject them. We were with them.”

Juliette Binoche plays Sara, an accomplished radio journalist whose life with retired rugby player Jean (Vincent Lindon) is complete. While she interviews the world’s oppressed for her show, he potters happily and does the shopping.

In the evenings they return to their beloved flat on Paris’s Rue d’Amsterdam, a welcoming space that suddenly turns close and oppressive when Francois (Gregoire Colin) reappears in their lives.

As sly and intriguing as Jean is open and gentle, Francois is Sara’s former lover, and the two men are also former friends and business partners. Soon, the protagonists start leaving the room to take hushed phone calls.

Denis said filming this part of the film took a psychological toll, the crew shattered after filming Sara and Jean’s final row.

But, according to Binoche, it is crucial not to cast that sudden change as a failure of the marriage. Rather, she said, the film says this needs to be acknowleged as a reality.

“You’re obsessed by him, by this person, you are your needs of having him inside you as a woman, it becomes like a need that is so big,” she said. “There’s nothing psychological about it. It’s visceral.”..Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Kid Cudi reacts to Kanye West's remarks about him

Kid Cudi reacts to Kanye West's remarks about him
Kanye West 'speaks in Billie Eilish' language as he announces to keep Kid Cudi off 'Donda 2'

Kanye West 'speaks in Billie Eilish' language as he announces to keep Kid Cudi off 'Donda 2'
Halsey performs 'Forget Me Too' with Machine Gun Kelly

Halsey performs 'Forget Me Too' with Machine Gun Kelly

New picture with Ghislaine Maxwell deals another blow to Prince Andrew

New picture with Ghislaine Maxwell deals another blow to Prince Andrew

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival
Prince Andrew's charming friend could be crucial in assault case: report

Prince Andrew's charming friend could be crucial in assault case: report
Queen's Covid scare shows 'glaring issue'

Queen's Covid scare shows 'glaring issue'

Prince Harry surprised by Queen's Camilla announcement

Prince Harry surprised by Queen's Camilla announcement
Kanye West enjoys company of Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones at screening of Jeen-Yuhs

Kanye West enjoys company of Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones at screening of Jeen-Yuhs
Prince Harry ditched ‘royal pressures’ for ‘California’ sun: report

Prince Harry ditched ‘royal pressures’ for ‘California’ sun: report
Camilla felt paralysed with a fear that ‘no one would support her’: report

Camilla felt paralysed with a fear that ‘no one would support her’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘redefining ‘Sussex brand after royal snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘redefining ‘Sussex brand after royal snub

Latest

view all