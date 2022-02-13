Jennifer Aniston thanks fans, friends for sweet birthday wishes

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has extended gratitude to all her fans and friends for sweet wishes on her 53rd birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Friends star said, “Thank you all so much.”

She further said, “I’m filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday…! Blessed girl over here.”

“I love you,” Jennifer said followed by a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, actress Rita Wilson said, “Happy happy birthday!!!! You are loved!”

Hollywood celebrities and millions of fans sent birthday greetings to Jennifer as she rang in her 53rd birthday on Friday.

Reese Witherspoon said, “When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile. Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday!”



