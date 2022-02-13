 
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Web Desk

Elon Musk company Tesla sued by California over racial discrimination

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Elon Musk's clean energy and electric vehicle company, Tesla, has been sued by California.

As per the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, hundreds of employee complaints have been lodged against Musk's company.

In a press release issued Thursday, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing announced it filed the lawsuit against Tesla after receiving "hundreds" of complaints by workers at its 

"After receiving hundreds of complaints from workers and a nearly three-year investigation, DFEH found evidence that Tesla operates a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion," said DFEH Director Kevin Kish in a press release Thursday.

"DFEH will continue to take steps to keep workplaces free of harassment and racism," he added.

As per the suit, Black members of the workforce are not given leadership roles in addition to being underpaid.

The company instantly launched a counter statement in a blog, reports CNN Business.

"Tesla strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment," the automaker said in its blog post, per CNN. "Tesla continues to seek to provide a workplace that is safe, respectful, fair, and inclusive."

