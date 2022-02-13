 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick dating Bollywood actor Amy Jackson

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick dating Bollywood actor Amy Jackson
'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick dating Bollywood actor Amy Jackson

Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are in a relationship

Westwick, who is famously known as Chuck Bass from the famous teenage drama, met Jackson at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival and their romance has only taken off ever since.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away.

“Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now.”

Amy was previously engaged to hotelier George Panayiotou, with whom she also welcomed a son. Ed, on the other hand, dated South African model and influencer Tamara Francesconi.

More From Entertainment:

'Mad Max: Fury Road' director almost roped in Eminem and Rihanna for major roles

'Mad Max: Fury Road' director almost roped in Eminem and Rihanna for major roles
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner step out for rare lunch outing with daughter Willa

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner step out for rare lunch outing with daughter Willa

Prince Andrew snubbed on birthday with no honour of raised flags

Prince Andrew snubbed on birthday with no honour of raised flags
Prince Charles won't have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on balcony in coronation

Prince Charles won't have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on balcony in coronation
Ben Affleck creates his version of 'Marry Me' track for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck creates his version of 'Marry Me' track for Jennifer Lopez

Chinese fans of ‘Friends’ angry after show re-released with censorship

Chinese fans of ‘Friends’ angry after show re-released with censorship
Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with adorable Valentine’s Day decorations: pics

Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with adorable Valentine’s Day decorations: pics
Liam Payne’s son Bear pretends to have Covid-19 to ‘get the day off school’

Liam Payne’s son Bear pretends to have Covid-19 to ‘get the day off school’
Kodak Black hit someone outside Justin Bieber's party before gunshots were fired: reports

Kodak Black hit someone outside Justin Bieber's party before gunshots were fired: reports
Georgina Rodriguez is chasing 'dreams' as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins Manchester United

Georgina Rodriguez is chasing 'dreams' as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins Manchester United
Elon Musk company Tesla sued by California over racial discrimination

Elon Musk company Tesla sued by California over racial discrimination
Rihanna reveals 'transformation' that helps her fight pregnancy blues

Rihanna reveals 'transformation' that helps her fight pregnancy blues

Latest

view all