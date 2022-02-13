'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick dating Bollywood actor Amy Jackson

Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are in a relationship

Westwick, who is famously known as Chuck Bass from the famous teenage drama, met Jackson at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival and their romance has only taken off ever since.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away.

“Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now.”

Amy was previously engaged to hotelier George Panayiotou, with whom she also welcomed a son. Ed, on the other hand, dated South African model and influencer Tamara Francesconi.