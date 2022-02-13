 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Late Princess Margaret’s lover allowed to visit grave on death anniversary

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday granted permission to her late sister Princess Margaret’s lover Roderic "Roddy" Llewellyn to visit her grave on her twentieth death anniversary, reported The Daily Mail.

Richard Eden of The Daily Mail reported that Llewellyn, 74, who now lives in France, visited London for the funeral of his friend John Rendall, the former owner of Christian the Lion, and then paid his respects at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, Margaret’s final resting place.

Princess Margaret’s ashes are interred at the Memorial Chapel within the St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle next to her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother. It is also expected to be the final resting place of Prince Philip and the Queen herself someday.

Talking about his visit, Llewellyn was quoted as saying, “After two years of having absolutely nothing in my diary, I had two crucial dates — to go to St. George's and to be at John's funeral.”

Margaret and Llewellyn, a former royal gardener and aspiring pop star, started their romance during her marriage to photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who was entangled in an affair himself at the time.

Their eight-year-long affair was one of the most talked about royal affairs at the time, and was blown with a picture of the two enjoying a moment at the Princess’ Mustique villa on the cover of the News of the World. 

Following this, the royal family was forced to issue a statement announcing the end of Margaret’s marriage to Snowdon. 

