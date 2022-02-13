 
Channing Tatum ‘threw a chair’ after Marvel project fell apart

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Channing Tatum and his producing partner Reid Carolin spent years developing a Marvel project that ultimately never happened, reported The Associated Press.

Their Gambit, to be adjacent to the X-Men film, was among the highest profile casualties of 20th Century Fox’s acquisition by the Walt Disney Co.

“When Gambit was falling apart, I remember Chan throwing a chair across the room,” says Carolin. “We were looking at it each other like: I can’t believe we put two years into that.”

The loss of Gambit still clearly stings. “I mean, the amount of time, the amount of sweat and tears,” Tatum says, shaking his head. 

They had pre-visualized large action sequences, shot scenes and designed the film’s entire world, says Carolin.

“We won’t know what it could have been unless Marvel calls up and says, ‘Hey, would you be interested in revisiting this?’” Tatum says.

