Sunday Feb 13 2022
'Prince William is respected, Harry is pitied': Expert says 'No comparison'

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

George Grant, a royal commentator, has shared his thoughts on Prince Harry's plummeting poll ratings, claiming the Duke of Sussex is 'pitied', rather than 'respected'.

Grant posted a critique of the Prince to his Twitter account, saying: "William is respected. Harry is pitied! No comparison."  

The commentator's comments - which garnered massive likes, come when the Duke of Sussex has found his support plummeting as people gave him negative rating.

Grant compared Prince Harry with his older brother, saying: "Harry hasn't done anything besides moaning about how everyone's to blame for his unhappiness. Prince William is proving himself as a path-breaking visionary in the kind of work he's doing. William has global stature."

A second user named RoyallyBlunt agreed, saying: "Perfectly explained. William is respected. Harry is pitied."

The people said Harry and Meghan had not given the Queen enough support over the last year (59 percent, compared with 20 percent), according to the poll, conducted by JL Partners.

This comes after Meghan Markle's hubby's ratting has been dropped "into the red" for the first time - meaning more people gave the Prince a negative rating than a positive one.

