Sunday Feb 13 2022
Victoria Beckham attracts massive applause as she shares amazing video of new family member

David Beckham and his sweet wife Victoria Beckham surprised their daughter Harper with new addition to family.

Legendary footballer and his fashion designer wife left their daughter in awe as they introduced their new family member to Harper on Saturday.

Former Spice Girls star Victoria took to Instagram to reveal that the family had welcomed a pet rabbit.

Harper played with the furry animal in her hands, smiling with that from ear to ear. Their bunny, which was a Holland lop, had a beautiful colour, with brown and white fur and some miniature ears.

The fashion designer shared the clip and wrote  a sweet caption: "Harper Seven collected her bunny today!"


In the video, the little rabbit can be seen hopping around in the grass as the wind ruffled through its fur – how cute! On this, she added: "Happy weekend!!! Harper Seven's new bunny!!"

Victoria Beckham's post attracted massive applause from her fans and followers, with one wrote: "The sweetest lop-eared bunny!!! Wishing Harper & bunny lots of love." 

