Sunday Feb 13 2022
Web Desk

Prince William ‘facing envious’ wait for Kingship while Harry ‘zipped away’: report

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

An anti-monarchy group within the UK recently referenced the ‘stark contrast’ between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William when it come to their plans for the future.

The anti-monarchist and CEO of Republic, Graham Smith spoke to Express UK recently and admitted that he hopes the Firm takes a page from Prince Harry’s book and decides to move away for ‘a better time’.

During his interview, he also speculated upon how jealous Prince William’s children will be of their cousins when it comes to the freedoms they have been awarded.

He was also quoted saying, Charles has spent his entire life waiting to be King, William is going to be doing more or less the same. It's likely that he will be in his 60s before he ascends to the throne.”

“I think others will just look at it and think, well, is it really worth the effort and the scrutiny and the press intrusion and so on, when Harry has shown very clearly that you can go off and have a better time in America.”

“I think that particularly William’s children will be looking at Harry's kids and Harry and saying well, that looks like more fun. So what are we doing with this rather tedious existence?”

