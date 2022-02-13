Meghan Markle ‘never had to follow’ the strict rules imposed on Camilla

Royal experts weigh in on the difference in royal rules for both Meghan Markle and Duchess Camilla.



PR expert and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this revelation during her interview with Express UK.

She started off by providing a clear cut difference between the styles of Duchess Camilla and Meghan Markle.

She was also quoted saying, “The biggest difference between the two women is that the Duchess of Cornwall prefers to let Prince Charles lead while she stays in the background.”

"Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex does not follow the same rule and oftentimes outshines Prince Harry."

Before concluding, she did make it clear that Meghan’s intentions have never been to outshine her husband with a winner’s mindset, but rather because they both see eachother “as equals.”