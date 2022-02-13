 
Kanye West bashes Pete Davidson in new attack, calls Kim's beau Hilary Clinton's ex

Kanye West does not seem to show mercy on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and his new beau Pete Davidson as nasty feud continues, calling the comedian 'Hilary Clinton's ex boyfriend.'

The 44-year-old rapper continued his online rant against Pate Davidson, slamming the SNL comedian as a “***ckhead” and said he couldn’t help but “diss” him.

Kim's estranged husband also shared a headless photo of Pete and Kim holding hands on his social media and wrote: “LOOK AT THIS ***KHEAD."

He continued: “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Kanye West's final line seemingly referenced a joke that went around that Pete and Hillary had gotten together after they were spotted randomly running into each other.

The photo Kanye shared was from Kim Kardashian's pizza date night with her new beau last month. When they were spotted packing on the PDA during a secret date at an L.A. restaurant.

In a previous post on his Instagram over the weekend, Kanye declared war on Pete by using a Marvel meme. He superimposed his face onto a superhero movie poster declaring, "Kanye West - Civil War."

Kanye also photoshopped the faces of those on his 'side' of the war including his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, Drake, Travis Scott and rapper Future. On the enemy side included the faces of ex-wife Kim, Pete, Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi and Taylor Swift.

Kanye West is being slammed by some of his fans and other social media users for his new attack on Kim Karadashian, Pete Davidson and other celebrities.

